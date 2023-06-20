iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

