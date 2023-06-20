iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 795,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,903,000 after buying an additional 56,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

