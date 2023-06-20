iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

