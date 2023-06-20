iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.63 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

