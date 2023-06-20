iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Boosted by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 541.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,210,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

