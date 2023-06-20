IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,038,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 2,868,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

IWG Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IWGFF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IWG from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

IWG Company Profile

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

