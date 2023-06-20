Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $124.57 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after acquiring an additional 262,509 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.