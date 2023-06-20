Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $124.57 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after acquiring an additional 262,509 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

