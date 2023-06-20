Jefferies Financial Group Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $227.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $183.90 on Tuesday. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.