JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,043,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JSR Price Performance

Shares of JSCPF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. JSR has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides photoresists and multilayer materials, CMP materials, mounting materials, materials for color LCDs, functional coating materials, heat-resistant transparent resins and functional films, photo fabrication and photo molding systems, etc.

