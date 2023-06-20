K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 22,451 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 22,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £27,390.22 ($35,048.27).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 725,444 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £652,899.60 ($835,444.15).

On Friday, May 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £22,181.50 ($28,383.24).

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,229.70 ($2,853.10).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,075.50).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £56.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,355.56 and a beta of 0.89. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.50 ($1.95). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, SaaS, ERP agnostic, microservices based architecture; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.