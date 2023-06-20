Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 699,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $629.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.85 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts expect that Kaman will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 882.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

