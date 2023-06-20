Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Karooooo Stock Performance
NASDAQ KARO opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $30.40.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
