Katie Bickerstaffe Sells 94,894 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($229,494.13).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 84 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($192.40).

On Thursday, April 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 90 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($191.17).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 187 ($2.39) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.95 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.16. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,047.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKS. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 235 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 175 ($2.24).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

