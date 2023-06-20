Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

