Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

