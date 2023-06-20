KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its 5/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Home Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231,859 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.79.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

