Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Keppel has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 40.43%.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

