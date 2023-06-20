Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Financial Survey

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Kidoz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.59 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -7.34 Kidoz $15.10 million 1.62 -$1.35 million ($0.02) -9.29

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Kidoz -11.64% -20.45% -14.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sphere Entertainment and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.65%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Kidoz on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kidoz

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

