Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $350,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after buying an additional 342,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.