Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
Shares of KRC stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $350,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after buying an additional 342,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
See Also
