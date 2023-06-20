Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.