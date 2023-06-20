Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,366.4 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of KNKBF opened at C$13.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.63. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of C$11.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.30.

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

