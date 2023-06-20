Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) & 3M (NYSE:MMM) Critical Contrast

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Koç Holding A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Koç Holding A.S. and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koç Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A 3M 16.31% 36.48% 11.45%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koç Holding A.S. N/A N/A N/A $5.03 4.25 3M $34.23 billion 1.68 $5.78 billion $9.65 10.83

This table compares Koç Holding A.S. and 3M’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Koç Holding A.S.. Koç Holding A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Koç Holding A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. 3M pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Koç Holding A.S. pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 3M has increased its dividend for 66 consecutive years. 3M is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Koç Holding A.S. and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koç Holding A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A 3M 2 8 0 0 1.80

3M has a consensus price target of $120.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Koç Holding A.S..

Summary

3M beats Koç Holding A.S. on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koç Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors. The Consumer Durables segment includes white goods and consumer electronics. The Finance segment is involved in banking, leasing, insurance, real estate investment trust, pension funds, factoring, brokerage, asset management, and consumer finance activities. The Other segment includes other lines of business, such as food, retail, tourism, information technologies, and ship construction. The company was founded by Vehbi Koç, Sadberk Koç, Semahat Arsel, Rahmi Mustafa Koç, and Daime Sevgi Gönül on December 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. The Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment tapes, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The Healthcare segment offers health care procedure coding and reimbursement software; skin, wound care, and infection prevention products and solutions; dentistry and orthodontia solutions; and filtration and purification systems. The Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; cleaning products for the home; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.