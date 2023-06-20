Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 425.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOPN. StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

