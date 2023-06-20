Kopion Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Cognex comprises about 4.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

