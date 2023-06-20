Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.