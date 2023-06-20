Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Koss stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Featured Articles
