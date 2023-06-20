Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Koss stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

