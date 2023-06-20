Lam Group Inc. Acquires 5,425 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

AVRE opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

