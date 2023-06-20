Lam Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lam Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

