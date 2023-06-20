Lam Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 127,710 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

