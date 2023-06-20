Lam Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

