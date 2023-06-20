Lam Group Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 616,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,876,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAE opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.