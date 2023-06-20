Lam Group Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 76,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

AVUV opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $84.81.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

