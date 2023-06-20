Lam Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lam Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

