Lam Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 3.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

