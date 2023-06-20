Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

