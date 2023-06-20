Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.89. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

