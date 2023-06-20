Lantz Financial LLC Sells 526 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

C opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

