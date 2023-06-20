Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) & FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Critical Analysis

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

FIGS has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FIGS and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 2 3 6 0 2.36 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

FIGS currently has a consensus target price of $8.94, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than FIGS.

This table compares FIGS and Lanvin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $505.83 million 2.73 $21.19 million $0.08 103.26 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.72 -$229.99 million $0.33 17.67

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 2.75% 7.06% 5.56% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of FIGS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FIGS beats Lanvin Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

