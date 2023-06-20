Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,797 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

