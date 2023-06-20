Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in May

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 946,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leafly Price Performance

Leafly stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Leafly has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Analysts forecast that Leafly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

