Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos
Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LDOS stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leidos Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leidos (LDOS)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.