Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

