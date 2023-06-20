Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Down 1.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

LMND stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.45. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

