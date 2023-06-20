Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

