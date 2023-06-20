Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Critical Contrast

Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Location Based Technologies and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 5 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Location Based Technologies and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Location Based Technologies and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.64 $405.00 million $2.16 7.84

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Location Based Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F. Joseph, Morse M. David and Mejia Desiree on September 16, 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

