Level Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

