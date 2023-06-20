Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 445,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

