LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of LFVN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a PE ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.05. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
