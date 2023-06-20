LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LFVN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a PE ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.05. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 23.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

