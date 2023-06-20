LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

