LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
