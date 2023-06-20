LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
