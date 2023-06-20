LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.