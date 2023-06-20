LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Purchases £17,600 in Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Alistair Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,520.79).

LondonMetric Property Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 157.76 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 252.60 ($3.23). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.74. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.87, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81.

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,886.79%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214 ($2.74).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

